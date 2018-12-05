Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden

Summer of Sculpture
Seward Johnson “Celebrating the Familiar”
June 22–July 31
Statement from the Dallas Arboretum
We take pride in the fact that the Dallas Arboretum has been and continues to be a welcoming place for all of our citizens. We view ourselves as integral to the community of Dallas and stand firmly against racism and injustice. We value striving for racial fairness and understanding, as the lives of our black citizens matter. We invite all of those in our city to come to our botanic garden and let the beauty of nature nurture you while we each work in our own ways to promote a spirit of inclusiveness and understanding. The Arboretum is here for all of Dallas and we want everyone to enjoy our urban oasis on White Rock Lake.
A World-Class Destination
We are the premier place to visit in the Dallas area, and one of the top botanical gardens in the world.
1.4 Million Plants Trialed
BEST One of the South’s Best Botanical Gardens-Southern Living Magazine
700+ Weddings and Private Events held yearly
Become a Member
Enjoy Year-Round Views
Not only does membership to the Arboretum include exclusive benefits and member discounts, but your support also helps us fulfill our mission to build and maintain a public venue that promotes the art, enjoyment and knowledge of horticulture, while providing opportunities for education and research.
- Free year-round admission
- Free parking
- Discounts throughout and reduced ticket prices for programs
- Members Only Events and Hours
Beauty Across 66 Acres
See What Others Are Saying
“ I’ve been to many, many botanical gardens in the world, and I think yours is one of the most beautiful and colorful that I’ve seen. It’s extraordinary. The enjoyment that it engenders in so many people is quite amazing. ~Martha Stewart”
“ I’ve been all over the world, and the Dallas Arboretum is one of the most extraordinary experiences in my life. I cannot wait to come back! ~Ali MacGraw”