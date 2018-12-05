Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden

We take pride in the fact that the Dallas Arboretum has been and continues to be a welcoming place for all of our citizens. We view ourselves as integral to the community of Dallas and stand firmly against racism and injustice. We value striving for racial fairness and understanding, as the lives of our black citizens matter. We invite all of those in our city to come to our botanic garden and let the beauty of nature nurture you while we each work in our own ways to promote a spirit of inclusiveness and understanding. The Arboretum is here for all of Dallas and we want everyone to enjoy our urban oasis on White Rock Lake.