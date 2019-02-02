Holiday at the Arboretum
Dates
November 7–December 31, 2020
About
Holiday at the Arboretum, presented by Reliant, is Dallas’ favorite holiday tradition! Stroll the garden to see the 25-foot-tall elaborately decorated Victorian-style gazebos that represent each of the 12 Days of Christmas. In the evenings, the garden comes to life for a beautiful nighttime experience aglow with over one million lights. After Thanksgiving, enjoy our Christmas Village, visits with Santa Claus, entertainment, shopping, food & beverage options and more.
A Winter Celebration Featuring:
- Over One Million Lights
- Our Renowned Christmas Village
- Cooking Demos
- Children’s Activities
- Music & Entertainment
- + More!
Texas’ Best Christmas Event– Southern Living Magazine
Dates & Times
View dates & times for the 12 Days of Christmas, 12 Days of Christmas at Night and our expanded Christmas Village.
The 12 Days of Christmas
November 7–December 31 • 9am–5pm
Enjoy elaborately decorated Victorian-style gazebos on display every day during the holiday festival.
The 12 Days of Christmas at Night
November 27–December 30
Sunday–Wednesday • 6–9pm
Thursday–Saturday • 6–10pm
The garden is open late for a special lighted nighttime experience with over a million lights! To start the yuletide season, the 12 Days of Christmas at Night features the beloved gazebos. Additionally after Thanksgiving, enjoy our expanded Christmas Village, visits with Santa Claus every night, entertainment, shopping, food & beverage options and more!
Christmas Village
Daytime Hours
November 27–December 31 • 9am–5pm
Evening Hours
November 27–December 30
Sunday–Wednesday • 6–9pm
Thursday–Saturday • 6–10pm
Included with general admission or 12 Days at Night admission.
Inspired by European Christmas Markets, or Christkindlmarket, The Christmas Village is comprised of charming shops and façades representing a quaint European hamlet. In total, 14 delightful shops and façades debuted in 2019 and more will be added this year.
New this year is the handcrafted German-built Christmas pyramid, which measures 23-feet-tall and is decorated with hand-carved elements and beautiful lighted motion on every level. The Christmas Pyramid is the perfect complement to the Christmas Village and is the signature element in Pyramid Square along with three new shops including an Edelweiss Haus with food and drink, a Chocolate Shop and a Toy Shop. Known for their beautiful handiwork and woodwork, German artisans from the Erzgebirge region (Ore mountains) created the octagon-shaped Christmas Pyramid. Carving each figure by hand, 15 workers spent 2,150 hours to design and build this handmade, one-of-a-kind pyramid. Each of the four levels spins and is illuminated by four candles.
Measuring 16 to 19 feet tall, each house or shop is themed and large enough so that several children and adults can enter at a time and experience that particular business. During the day, children can learn from the portrayals of the shops’ interiors on its muralled walls, have fun and explore these shops as they would a playhouse. At night, The Christmas Village shines with a holiday glow of lights strung throughout the trees and outlining the roof of each shop.
The Christmas Village is a generous donation from Pauline and Austin Neuhoff as a gift to the city and the Dallas Arboretum. The Marilyn and Ben Weber Family Christmas Pyramid is also a generous contribution this season.
Daytime Admission
Includes admission to 12 Days of Christmas and, after Thanksgiving, our Christmas Village when it opens. Both members and non-members are required to reserve tickets in advance.
|November 7–December 31
|Adult (13-64)
|$17
|Senior (65+)
|$14
|Child (2-12)
|$12
|Members
|Free
12 Days of Christmas at Night Admission
Includes admission to 12 Days of Christmas at Night and, after Thanksgiving, our Christmas Village when it opens. Both members and non-members are required to reserve tickets in advance.
|November 11–25
Wednesday–Sunday • 6–9pm(Member / Nonmember Cost)
|November 27–December 30
Sunday–Wednesday • 6–9pmThursday–Saturday • 6–10pm(Member / Nonmember Cost)
|Adult (13-64)
|$12 / $20
|$13 / $25
|Senior (65+)
|$10 / $15
|$11 / $20
|Child (2-12)
|$10
|$11
Event Overview
Seasonal Programming
Come to one of our many seasonal activities happening this holiday season!
Holiday Tea
November 27–December 31
Weekday seatings at 11am & 2pm
Holiday Tea is served inside the charming and historic DeGolyer House lavishly decorated for the holidays, where guests can indulge in a seated, three-course tea experience. Tea prices begin at $49 per person and include parking and admission. Raise a glass to the most wonderful time of the year by adding champagne service for an additional $10 per person. Reservations are required. Visit our Tea page for reservations and more information.
Visits with Santa
November 27–December 23
Weeknights • 6–9pm
Saturdays & Sundays • 12–3 pm
December 21–24 • 12–3 pm
Santa is back in the garden in the perfect holiday setting. Once The Christmas Village opens, Santa moves to his home away from the North Pole into his Santa house. Children are invited to share their Christmas wish with the jolly old man, and take photos to commemorate the occasion. Keepsake family photos are available for a donation to the Volunteer Advisory Board on Wednesday evenings and weekend afternoon.
Ugly Sweater Contest
Every Thursday evening • 6–8pm
Virginia and Algur Meadows Orientation Theater
Guests are encouraged to wear their favorite ugly or tacky Christmas sweater. Stop by the orientation theater to show it off, and enter the contest for a chance to win two Cool Thursday Concert tickets.
12 Ciders of Christmas
Presented by Trinity Cider
Dec. 12 & 13 and 19 & 20 • 12–3pm
A Tasteful Place Lagoon Overlook
Join us for tastings of 12 different hard ciders (two each day) from local favorite, Trinity Cider. Based in Deep Ellum, their ciders are sophisticated, complex and deeply dry – you’ll never go back to your old cider-drinking ways. Free with admission for guests 21 and older.
12 Birds of Christmas
Presented by Window to the Wild
November 21 • 11am–1pm • Jonsson Color Garden
December 6 • 12–2pm • Christmas Village
Enjoy a two-hour meet-and-greet program with the birds and their trainers from Window to the Wild. Get up close to see all the colorful and intricate characteristic of each bird, ask the trainers questions and take pictures.
Story Time with Mrs. Claus
Saturdays at 11am
Christmas Village
Visit Mrs. Claus for story time every Saturday in December in the Christmas Village. Enjoy a classic Christmas story each week.
Reliant Santa Hats
Select evenings • 6–8pm
Entry Plaza
Guests get their own Santa Hat that lights up the holidays, with thanks to Reliant, presenting sponsor of Holiday at the Arboretum. The lighted hats make the picture-perfect opportunity, while you enjoy our 12 Days of Christmas at Night and The Christmas Village.
Outdoor Movie Party Double Feature
Presented by Alamo Drafthouse
December 11
6:15–8pm • Elf
8:15–9:45pm • Christmas Vacation
Martin Rutchik Concert Stage & Lawn
Spark holiday cheer a double feature. Enjoy a family friendly showing of Elf at 6:15om, then at 8:15pm the adults are invited to attend the showing of Christmas Vacation. Bring blankets and bundle up to enjoy a memorable evening that will help attendees get into the holiday spirit!
Seasonal Classes
Register for these delightful & interactive seasonal classes!
World Tour of Chocolates Class
Presented by Yelibelly Chocolates
December 10 • 6–8pm
$70 ($60 for Members)
Travel around the world, tasting delicious chocolates created by one of Dallas’ favorite chocolatiers.
Flavor-Infused Ganache & Swirled Truffles Class
Presented by Yelibelly Chocolates
December 18 • 6–8pm
$70 ($60 for Members)
At this festive, hands-on chocolate making class, participants learn how to make flavor infused ganache and swirled truffle pops. These treats are sure to impress everyone during the holidays.
Daily Programming
With beautiful sights and free & repeating activities happening daily, the Dallas Arboretum is your home this holiday season.
Dallas College Cooks
Every Monday • 11am–12pm
A Tasteful Place
Participate in this popular demonstration cooking class, taught by Chef Lisa Roark from the college’s nationally recognized culinary school. Two new recipes are demonstrated each month.
December Sautéed Brussel Sprouts with Balsamic Vinegar and Cauliflower & Rosemary Soup
Chef-tastic Cooking Series
Select dates • 11am–12pm
A Tasteful Place
See how the pros do it and sample a small bite of the fruits of their labor. Enjoy a demonstration from renowned chefs and restaurants as they take center stage in our demonstration kitchen.
December 12 Full Circle Bakery at 11am; Whitness Nutrition at 1pm
December 19 Charlie’s Treats
Tasteful Tuesdays
Every Tuesday • 11am–12pm
A Tasteful Place
Ever wanted to learn how to make your own floral arrangement or how to pick the best flower from your grocery stores? Now you can! Learn helpful tips from pros from Dallas’ local flower shops. A new floral demonstration is inspirational for people to step up their flower arranging skills.
December 15 Michael Hamilton
December 22 Ruibal’s
December 29 Earthy & Whimsical
Daily Harvest
Every Tuesday & Thursday • 10am
A Tasteful Place
Horticulture Manager Joseph Farmer harvests vegetables, fruits, or herbs right out of the garden in A Tasteful Place.
Learn to Grow Horticulture Presentation
Select dates • 11am–12pm
A Tasteful Place
Presented by the North Texas Master Gardeners and the Dallas Arboretum Horticultural staff. Enjoy special tips and presentations on gardening.
December 11 Winter’s on its way, so learn the best way to prep the garden for the cold weather.
Sponsors
12 Days of Christmas Sponsors
Day 1: Partridge in a Pear Tree
The Pear Tree has gold branches sprinkled with rhinestones, green mirrored leaves, and gold, rhinestone encrusted pears. The partridge sits “center stage,” intricately painted and adorned with rhinestones. The tree revolves with the partridge in it.
Day 2: Two Turtle Doves
The Two Turtle Doves cuddles on an arrow that pierces a heart-shaped cage suspended from the roof of the gazebo. The feather-tailed turtle doves are intricately painted and covered with rhinestones. The outer cage of crystal beading is decorated with fleur de lis banding on top and bottom.
Day 3: Three French Hens
Day three reflects the native countryside of the Three French Hens. White and gold oval French mirrors bolster Victorian perches for the hens, and this base turns. The hens, black-and-white with red accents,sits in gold straw nests.
Day 4: Four Calling Birds
The Four Calling Birds sit on filigreed, jeweled, Victorian hanging bird perches within an inner oval cage made of iridescent bead strands. The calling birds are multi-colored, with feather plumes and long tails.
Day 5: Five Golden Rings
The Five Golden Rings feature a Victorian circus with a ceiling draped in red and white fabric to mimic a circus tent. The center circus ring has a pedestal with oval mirrors on which a white bear wearing a vest and collar balancing a spinning gold ring on his nose. The bear is surrounded by four seals wearing ruffled collars that are seated and balancing spinning bedazzled gold rings on their noses.
Day 6: Six Geese A-Laying
The Six Geese A-Laying is set in a snow-covered forest. Snow-flocked trees of varying sizes sit on a mirrored floor that turns. Snow and rhinestone “rocks” are piled high around the edges of the gazebo. Two geese are sitting on nests, two are standing in their nests to reveal golden eggs, and two are nested in the trees. The geese have feathered and rhinestones heads and necks, and feathered bodies.
Day 7: Seven Swans A-Swimming
The seven swans float in a snowy, ice crystal palace. The gazebo feature a pond with a tiered fountain and frozen water and icicles in the center of a mirror, or “frozen” pond. The swans, six white and one with black feathers with small crowns on their heads, are around the fountain.
Day 8: Eight Maids-A-Milking
This gazebo feature a truly spectacular English barn divided into four wedge-shaped stalls. There are four intricately painted cows and four beautifully costumed maids sitting on stools while milking. Four other maids are carrying pails.
Day 9: Nine Ladies Dancing
Nine Ladies Dancing feature a Victorian ballroom. The ladies are costumed in beautiful Victorian beaded gowns and have elegant period hair styles. All of them move around the gazebo, and four make complete turns.
Day 10: Ten Lords A-Leaping
This gazebo features ten ice-skating lords. The mirrored floor is a frozen pond. The lords are dressed in Victorian outerwear and ice skates, and all will be skating.
Day 11: Eleven Pipers Piping
The pipers are dressed as Scottish bagpipe players in red and green tartan plaid. Each piper plays bagpipes. The ceiling is draped in green and red tartan to match the pipers’ kilts, and a circle of horns adorned with roping and tassels will suspend from the ceiling over the pipe major. The pipers also move in this gazebo.
Day 12: Twelve Drummers Drumming
This gazebo is a spectacular choice to the exhibit. The drummers are dressed in white pants with red and gold piping, red jackets and red hats with gold trim. They move in concentric circles, with one set moving clockwise and another set moving counterclockwise.