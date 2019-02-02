Holiday at the Arboretum

The 12 Days of Christmas



November 7–December 31 • 9am–5pm

Enjoy elaborately decorated Victorian-style gazebos on display every day during the holiday festival.

The 12 Days of Christmas at Night

November 27–December 30

Sunday–Wednesday • 6–9pm

Thursday–Saturday • 6–10pm



The garden is open late for a special lighted nighttime experience with over a million lights! To start the yuletide season, the 12 Days of Christmas at Night features the beloved gazebos. Additionally after Thanksgiving, enjoy our expanded Christmas Village, visits with Santa Claus every night, entertainment, shopping, food & beverage options and more!

Christmas Village

Daytime Hours

November 27–December 31 • 9am–5pm

Evening Hours

November 27–December 30

Sunday–Wednesday • 6–9pm

Thursday–Saturday • 6–10pm

Included with general admission or 12 Days at Night admission.

Inspired by European Christmas Markets, or Christkindlmarket, The Christmas Village is comprised of charming shops and façades representing a quaint European hamlet. In total, 14 delightful shops and façades debuted in 2019 and more will be added this year.

New this year is the handcrafted German-built Christmas pyramid, which measures 23-feet-tall and is decorated with hand-carved elements and beautiful lighted motion on every level. The Christmas Pyramid is the perfect complement to the Christmas Village and is the signature element in Pyramid Square along with three new shops including an Edelweiss Haus with food and drink, a Chocolate Shop and a Toy Shop. Known for their beautiful handiwork and woodwork, German artisans from the Erzgebirge region (Ore mountains) created the octagon-shaped Christmas Pyramid. Carving each figure by hand, 15 workers spent 2,150 hours to design and build this handmade, one-of-a-kind pyramid. Each of the four levels spins and is illuminated by four candles.

Measuring 16 to 19 feet tall, each house or shop is themed and large enough so that several children and adults can enter at a time and experience that particular business. During the day, children can learn from the portrayals of the shops’ interiors on its muralled walls, have fun and explore these shops as they would a playhouse. At night, The Christmas Village shines with a holiday glow of lights strung throughout the trees and outlining the roof of each shop.

The Christmas Village is a generous donation from Pauline and Austin Neuhoff as a gift to the city and the Dallas Arboretum. The Marilyn and Ben Weber Family Christmas Pyramid is also a generous contribution this season.